James William McGuff
James William McGuff, age 48, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020.

James is survived by his brother, Alex McGuff; his Aunt, Margaret Beier; his step-father Fred Freeman, his sister-in-law Veronica Coulter, and his fiance, Kimberly Gaiera. He grew up in Southwest Detroit.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Freeman; and his brother, Raymond Coulter.

James was a gifted artist who often created greeting cards, portraits, and sports logos for friends, loved ones, and family. His works are proudly displayed in the homes of loved ones and will be cherished.

James was also proficient in transcribing Braille books for children. Upon mastering his craft, he assumed the role of encouraging his co-workers to accurately transcribe their books with the highest quality and care. His leadership will be missed by his friends and co-workers.

James lived by the motto "leave people better than he found them" and this is how he lived out his Catholic faith. He will be fondly remembered and deeply loved by all who shared their lives with him.

No services are planned at this time. To honor James' memory, donations can be made to the American Foundation for the Blind.




To honor James' memory, donations can be made to the American Foundation for the Blind.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
