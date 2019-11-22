|
|
Jan Konopka
Dearborn - Konopka, Jan November 21, 2019 age 98 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Jan Jr. (Mary), Stanislaw (Judith) Jozef, Maria (Craig) Karsama and the late Janina Janczuk. Survived by 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, November 26th, 1-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary at 7:30 PM. In state Wednesday, November 27th from 9 AM until the 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Cunegunda Catholic Church, 5900 St. Lawrence, Detroit. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019