Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 326-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home- Westland
980 N Newburg Rd
Westland, MI 48185
Lying in State
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cunegunda Catholic Church
5900 St. Lawrence
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cunegunda Catholic Church
5900 St. Lawrence
Detroit, MI
Dearborn - Konopka, Jan November 21, 2019 age 98 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Loving father of Jan Jr. (Mary), Stanislaw (Judith) Jozef, Maria (Craig) Karsama and the late Janina Janczuk. Survived by 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, November 26th, 1-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary at 7:30 PM. In state Wednesday, November 27th from 9 AM until the 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Cunegunda Catholic Church, 5900 St. Lawrence, Detroit. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
