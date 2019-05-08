|
Jan Siminski
- - Jan (age 82) May 6, 2019. Father of Chris, Steven (Lisa), Jennine (Wally), Stadnick, Debbie (Tom) Mastromattei, and the late Andrew Jan Siminski. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica, Mark, Collin, Julia, and Joshua. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 PM and 6 -9 PM with services at TBD at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Private cremation and burial of remains at East Ellsworth Cemetery, Luther MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 8, 2019