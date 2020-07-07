Jane Ann KerrRedford - Jane Ann "Janie" Kerr of Redford, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, just short of her 81st birthday. She was born on July 6, 1939 to Vivian and Charles Griffiths, the younger sister to Charles and Harry. She is survived by her loving husband Charles (Dale), her three daughters and their husbands: Linda (Dave) Yudasz; Diane (Dave) Resseguie; Kathryn (Bill) Kercorian; and her grandchildren: Joey (Karissa) and Jon Yudasz; Matthew and Megan Resseguie; Dale and Emma Kercorian; and her brother-in-law, Ralph Kerr. Janie was a sweet caring wife, mom and beloved grandma. The family plans a small gathering with friends close to Janie at Harry J. Wills Funeral Home at 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan on Friday July 10th and Saturday July 11th. Please visit the website for more information.