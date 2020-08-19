Jane Ann Mattson



St. Clair Shores - Jane A Mattson, 77, of St. Clair Shores, passed away on August 18th 2020, in her home resting comfortably.



She was an servant to St. Vincent DePaul of St. Margaret's, an angel to those she cared for, a teacher, a loving mother, a grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and dear friend to all that knew her.



Services to be held Saturday August 22nd at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in SCS, mi









