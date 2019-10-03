Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge
3700 Commerce Rd
Bloomfield Twp., MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge
3700 Commerce Rd
Bloomfield Twp., MI
Jane Barcewicz Beloved sister of Sophie and Regina Pre-deceased by brother Anthony and Frank (The late Barbara) Also survived by 7 nieces and nephews, 6 Great nieces and nephews and 7 Great - great nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a 7:30 pm Rosary at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd (N.W. Corner of 18 & Ryan) Mass of the Christian burial Saturday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Refuge 3700 Commerce Rd, Bloomfield Twp. Ms. Barcewicz will lie instate at church from 9:30 am until time of mass Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
