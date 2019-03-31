|
Jane C. Partyka
Plymouth-formerly of Detroit - March 27, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Marlene (the late Allan) Price and Lorraine Amenson. Proud grandma of Tim (Monica) Price, Brian Price, Eric (Colette) Amenson, Nicole Amenson, and Carrie (Daniel) Crane. Great Grandma of Alana, Brianna, Lily, Isabella, and Emma. Dear sister of Joseph Ornalik, and Albin (Mary Jane) Ornalik. Visitation Monday, April 1st 2-9 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. In state Tuesday, April 2nd 10:30 AM until the Tuesday 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd., Canton. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019