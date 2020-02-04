|
Jane C. Staniski
Loving wife of the late Leo of 55 years. Dear mother of Mary (Keith Kaminski), Ann Marie (Massimo) Ranni and the late Gregory Staniski. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Amanda. Great-grandmother of 3. Sister of Anne (Walter) Lniski and the late Mary (Joe) Regal. Sister-in-law of Raymond (Nora) Staniski. Aunt of 7 neices and nephews and their spouses of whom Jane thought the world of! Special thanks to her caregivers and special friends Deborah, Jennifer, and Diesel.
Visitation held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home in Redford Twp. Instate Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Southfield, Michigan. Contributions to the Church appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020