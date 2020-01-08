Services
Jane E. Stack Obituary
Jane E. Stack

West Bloomfield - January 7, 2020; age 90; Beloved wife of the late Joseph; Loving mother of Dr. Margaret Stack (late Tony Kosnik), Molly (Jerry) Rozycki, John (Kristiva) Stack, Katie (David) Barney, Betsy (Jim) Crank, Marianne (John) Romsek and Peter (Lorna) Stack. Dear sister of Esther McInnis. Cherished grandmother of Clayton, James, Sarah, Denise, Stephanie, Tony, Maureen, Eileen, Joey, Henry, Cashel, Hugh, Tralee and the late Marissa; Great-grandmother of Sebastian, Victoria, Anna, Easton, Claire, Ben, Avery, Colin, Ashton, Will, John, Claudia and Henley. Mrs. Stack was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and was a Docent at the Detroit Historical Museum. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield. The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
