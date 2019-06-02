|
Jane Hervey Currie
Dearborn - On the morning of May 25th, Jane Hervey Currie, age 92, died peacefully at her home in Henry Ford Village in Dearborn, where she had been receiving hospice care. Jane was born in Windsor, Ontario on September 1, 1926 of William Hervey and Catherine McLachlan Hervey. She was predeceased by her brother Bill and her sister Catherine. Jane was married for fifty years to the love of her life, Robert McNeill Currie, who passed away June 7,1998. Jane adored Bob, as he did her. She prayed for the day she would join him again. A devoted mother of three, Jane is survived by her daughter Cathy (Cy) Hufano and sons Rob (Lynne) Currie and John (Peggy) Currie. She is the loving grandmother of Elise (Noam) Gelfond, Marissa (Joe) DaSilva, Kevin (Tricia) Currie-Knight, Laurel Hufano, Evan (Candice) Currie, and Shawna (Chris) Robinson. She was further blessed with seven great grandchildren. For nearly eighty years, Jane regularly attended First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn. It was the spiritual and social foundation of her life. Those who knew Jane will always remember her warmth, kindness and humility. She will be dearly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7th at First Presbyterian, to be followed by a brief luncheon there. The church is located at 600 N. Brady, Dearborn, Michigan 48124. The phone number is (313) 274-1313. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Jane to "the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn". Please make reference in the notations field, "in memory of Jane Currie".
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019