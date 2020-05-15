|
Jane Kuzma
Jane Kuzma age 99, passed away May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dear mother of Christine (Curtis) Hahn, Charlotte (Dean) Bunting and Cynthia (Peter) Severts. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 3. Longtime member of Polka Boosters of America. Due to COVID a private family service will be held at 12pm and 10 guests at a time are welcome from 1-4pm on Wednesday May 20th at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia for visitation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020