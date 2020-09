Or Copy this URL to Share

Ira Township - Jane Leveque, age 68 of Ira Township passed away on September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles. Dear mother of Jennifer Creagh. Loving grandmother of Sidney and Cooper Creagh. Dear sister of her twin brother John Kwapick. Jane was predeceased by her son Jeff Harkins and her daughter Michelle Leveque. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Mass on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.









