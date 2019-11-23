|
|
Jane M. Anderson-Moore
Jane Anderson-Moore (nee Wallace) left us suddenly yet peacefully on November 15th, 2019. As in life, she was surrounded by her beloved family. Jane was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 28th, 1943. She graduated from Cooley High School, Central Michigan University, and with a master's degree from the University of Detroit. For over thirty years, Jane profoundly shaped the lives of hundreds of students in the Detroit Public School System until her retirement in 1999. She was a most exceptional teacher. Her classroom was welcoming and open, bursting with color, showcasing the work of her students. She demonstrated the utmost care and sensitivity for children, encouraging a love of learning while strengthening their sense of self-esteem and pride. Jane was a member of the union committee for 20 years, and sponsored the Student Council and the school's Garden Club. In 1997, she was given the Circle of Excellence Award by the City of Detroit Board of Education for her efforts to beautify Beard Elementary School.
Jane married the love of her life, Robert Moore (or "Moore" as she liked to call him) in 1981 and they shared days filled with friendship, laughter, and joy. They simply loved to be together. Jane had a true gift for design and gardening and she and Bob created a beautiful home on Cedar Island Lake where they enjoyed boating, kayaking, and spending time with friends and family members.
Jane and Bob volunteered with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality's Cooperative Lakes Monitoring program in partnership with Michigan State University. Through this program, they collected water samples from Cedar Island Lake to be submitted to the Great Lakes Commission to test for water clarity and invasive plant species.
Jane strongly believed that each of us are here to make a difference for others, and this is a lesson she imparted to her children and everyone around her. She actively supported various social causes and maintained a strong belief in human rights and the importance of using your voice to speak out on behalf of others. She was a lifelong progressive and advocated on behalf of children, immigrants, worker's rights, the arts, and the environment.
Those who experienced Jane's magnificent gardens could see that she tended to each and every flower with complete, unconditional love and care. That kind of love transcended to every person in her life. And we are now charged to share her love with all who cross our paths in this world.
Jane was preceded in death by her father Colburn Marvin Wallace, mother Sarah (Sally) Wallace (nee Dupree), brother Robert Baxter Wallace, sister Carole French, and sister-in-law Geri Wallace. Jane leaves behind many cherished loved ones, including her beloved husband "Moore" Robert S. Moore, son Brion (Aiden & Calen) Anderson, daughter Sarah (Cameron & Ellia) Chartrand, twin sister June Wallace Hunter, niece Gretchen (Jim, Noah, and Julian) Cercone, nephew Jess (Janna, Amara, and Addie) Hunter-Bowman, Cari and Jeff (Kayley, Gavin, and Spencer) Porter, and all other members of the Wallace and Moore families. She will be dearly missed by her many friends, including her former teaching colleagues and the members of her book and card clubs.
A celebration of Jane's life will be planned in the summer of 2020, on Cedar Island Lake in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's name to the following charities: American Civil Liberties Union https://www.aclu.org/; Huron River Watershed Council https://www.hrwc.org/; Nature Conservancy https://www.nature.org/en-us/; Detroit Institute of Arts https://www.dia.org/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019