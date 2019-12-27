|
Jane M. Zalenski
Age 97, December 26, 2019 - Beloved wife of the late Henry Zalenski and dear mother of Alice (Michael) Schwartz, Paul (Carol) Zalenski, Margie (Bob) Wegener, and the late Allen Zalenski. Loving grandmother of Jim (Marie) Zalenski, Stephanie Zalenski, Eric Zalenski, Matthew Zalenski, Austin (Kyleigh) Wegener, Natalie (Tristan) Marshall, and great-grandmother of Gwendolyn, Christian, Lauren, Elizabeth, and Emily. Sister of the late Ann (John) Kulis, and also survived by many dear friends. Visitation Sunday from 3-9pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In state at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren on Tuesday, December 31st, 9:00 am, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30am. Donations appreciated to Michigan Lupus Foundation, www.milupus.org Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019