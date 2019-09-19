Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Jane Mrowka Obituary
Jane Mrowka

- - Jane Mrowka, age 86, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mother of Mark (Karen) Mrowka, Patricia (Scott) Maloney and Linda (Fred) Rubarth. Loving grandmother of Ken, Gregg, Kira, Whitney and John. Great-Grandmother of Shayla and Camila. Sister of Dolores Isenberg, Karen Reynolds and David Gould. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20, 1pm at Temrowski Family Funeral Home, 500 Main St., Fenton. Friends may visit beginning at 11 am. Share memories at temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com.

