Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St Florian Catholic Church
2626 Poland
Hamtramck, MI
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St Florian Catholic Church
2626 Poland
Hamtramck, MI
Jane Tylenda

Jane Tylenda Obituary
Jane Tylenda

- - Jane nee Stachowski, (age 93) March 22, 2019. Wife of the late Frank, mother of Francis (Mary Ann), Thomas (Sharon), and Susan (Larry) Lankowsky. Grandmother of Jason, Paul, Lindsey, Christopher, Michelle, Evan, Bradley, Jeffrey, and Michael. She is also survived by great grandchildren Lily, Lucas, Jack, Noah, Julien, Maxwell, and Miles.

Visitation Sunday from 3-9 PM, and Monday 4-9 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying In State Tuesday at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at St Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Interment Mt Olivet Cemetery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 25, 2019
