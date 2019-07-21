Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Jane W.c. Baxter


1939 - 2019
Jane W.c. Baxter Obituary
Jane W.C. Baxter

- - July 17, 2019, Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Ronald for 52 years. Cherished mother of Elizabeth Brack (Scott). Devoted grandmother of Sydney and Olivia. Dear sister of Elizabeth Nauka (Henry), Violet Wills (the late Lee) and the late William Gordon (the late Sheila). Funeral Service Tuesday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. Memorial tributes to The Medical Team Hospice.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
