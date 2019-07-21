|
Jane W.C. Baxter
- - July 17, 2019, Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Ronald for 52 years. Cherished mother of Elizabeth Brack (Scott). Devoted grandmother of Sydney and Olivia. Dear sister of Elizabeth Nauka (Henry), Violet Wills (the late Lee) and the late William Gordon (the late Sheila). Funeral Service Tuesday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. Memorial tributes to The Medical Team Hospice.
