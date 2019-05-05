Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Valentine Catholic Church
14841 Beech Daly Rd
Redford Twp, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Valentine Catholic Church
14841 Beech Daly Rd.
Redford Twp., MI
Janell Dean

Janell Dean Obituary
Janell Dean

- - Dean, Janell E. Age 62 May 2nd in Florida.

Loving wife of Lawrence. Dear mother of Eric (Kendra) Thompson, Jeffrey (Michelle) Thompson, Christopher Thompson and Adam Dean. Grandmother of Jason, Caiden, Gracie Reah, Reese, Addison, Benjamin, Simon, and Jolene. Dear daughter of Eugen and the late Joyce Wozniak. Sister of the late Mark Wozniak and Carol Brotherton. Also leaves several nieces and nephews. Retired after 30 years with the United States Postal Service. Janell loved gardening, gold, exploring Florida, and spending time with her loved ones.

Visitation held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3:00PM-8:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between 6 & 7 Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Instate Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:00AM until 10:30AM Mass at St. Valentine Catholic Church, 14841 Beech Daly Rd. Redford Twp. 48239. Interment Holy Seplurchre Cemetery.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
