Janell Dean
- - Dean, Janell E. Age 62 May 2nd in Florida.
Loving wife of Lawrence. Dear mother of Eric (Kendra) Thompson, Jeffrey (Michelle) Thompson, Christopher Thompson and Adam Dean. Grandmother of Jason, Caiden, Gracie Reah, Reese, Addison, Benjamin, Simon, and Jolene. Dear daughter of Eugen and the late Joyce Wozniak. Sister of the late Mark Wozniak and Carol Brotherton. Also leaves several nieces and nephews. Retired after 30 years with the United States Postal Service. Janell loved gardening, gold, exploring Florida, and spending time with her loved ones.
Visitation held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3:00PM-8:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between 6 & 7 Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Instate Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:00AM until 10:30AM Mass at St. Valentine Catholic Church, 14841 Beech Daly Rd. Redford Twp. 48239. Interment Holy Seplurchre Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019