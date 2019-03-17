Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church
2600 Harvard Road
Berkley, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church
2600 Harvard Road
Berkley, MI
View Map
Janet E. Slagle Obituary
Janet E. Slagle

Warren - Janet E. Slagle, age 76 of Warren, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Margaret (Jack) Thompson, Mary Kathryn (late Danny) Doebler, Karen McGuffie, Patti (Bob) Gillespie, Janet (Brad) VanBecelaere, and the late Tony (Alta) Slagle. Dear sister of Emeline Hildbold, Tim (Sally) Delong, Pat (Bobbi) Delong, and the late Michael Delong. Also survived by seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday 3-8 PM with a 7:30 PM Scripture Service at the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley (2 Blks W of Woodward). Mrs. Slagle will lie in state Tuesday from 10 AM until the time of Mass 10:30 AM at Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church, 2600 Harvard Road, Berkley (at Coolidge Hwy, ½ Mile N of 11 Mile). Private burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com



