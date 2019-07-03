|
Janet Elizabeth Murphy Krieger
Detroit - Janet Murphy died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her two sons, David and Andrew, her brothers, Ernest, Robert and John, her best friends of over 60 years, Jeanie Belanger and Leona Schiffer, and their accompanying spouses.
Janet was born on July 7, 1940 to William and Margaret Murphy, immigrants from Belfast, Northern Ireland. The eldest of four children, Janet graduated from Mackenzie High School in 1958. She earned a degree at Wayne State University.
Stricken with MS, Multiple Sclerosis, in her early twenties, Janet fought the disease with extraordinary vigor throughout her life. The disease progressed, slowly disabling her ability to walk, confining her to a wheel chair. Despite this handicap, she never lost her sense of humor, or her independence, living a self-sufficient life until her last days.
Her upbeat and very social personality endeared her to anyone she met. Her ability to listen and embrace those around her made her a hit at parties and social gatherings. Though always friendly, she never hesitated to offer her own strong opinions on current events.
Her dedication to her sons' education and skills in the arts was the catalyst for their professional successes. She was never shy in bringing up their achievements.
Janet is survived by her two sons, David Scott Krieger, and Andrew William Krieger; her brothers Ernest William Murphy, Robert Thomas Murphy, and John Terrance Murphy; and her grandchildren, Jackson William Krieger, Dylan Andrew Krieger, Karl Raymond Krieger, Ian James Krieger.
A memorial service and Irish wake will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 1005 E Eleven Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 1-3 pm; her 79th birthdate.
A memorial fund has been set up in her honor, the Janet Elizabeth Murphy Memorial Fund, at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Events/HOM-General?pg=fund&fr_id=7541&pxfid=602082)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 3, 2019