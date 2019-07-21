|
|
Janet Elizabeth Ping
- - Janet Elizabeth Ping (nee Smith) -- Died July 12 at age 67. Loving mother of Daniel (Laine). Loving sister of Susan Smith and David Smith (Lori). Irreplaceable friend to her former husband John. Dear and cherished friend of Donald Fisher, John Turner, and Paul Quesada. Lifelong friend to Bud, Peggy, Wally, and many, many more. Janet had many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and former in-laws.
Janet had a true rock n' roll spirit and a magnificent green thumb. Her flower gardens and house plants were genuinely awe-inspiring. As a trained and natural-born nurse, she gave care and comfort to everyone--from newborn infants to those at the ends of their lives--for over four decades.
Janet was born to Joanne Steiner, and concert-level pianist and music teacher, and Raymond Smith, who was a Detroit Police officer for over thirty years, retiring as a detective lieutenant in the homicide division.
Janet will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held in her honor, tentatively scheduled for August 10, 2019. To be contacted when details are finalized, please send an email to [email protected]
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019