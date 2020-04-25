Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Pridgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Foulkes Pridgeon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Foulkes Pridgeon Obituary
Janet Foulkes Pridgeon

Age 93 of Livonia and Farmington Hills. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving father of Jill (Richard) Lohr, Paul, Steve (Julie) and the late Scott. Dear Grandmother of Katie, Jacob, Kevin, Chloe, and Kendal. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 27475 5 Mile Rd in the fall.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's (above) or The .

Please share a memory of Janet at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -