|
|
Janet Foulkes Pridgeon
Age 93 of Livonia and Farmington Hills. Beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving father of Jill (Richard) Lohr, Paul, Steve (Julie) and the late Scott. Dear Grandmother of Katie, Jacob, Kevin, Chloe, and Kendal. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 27475 5 Mile Rd in the fall.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's (above) or The .
Please share a memory of Janet at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020