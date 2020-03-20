Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
Janet Gerstenecker

Janet Gerstenecker Obituary
Janet Gerstenecker

Janet, better known as Jane or Jani, Gerstenecker passed away on March 18, 2020 at Troy, Michigan. Jane was born in Detroit on March 31,1938 to the late Wilfred and Irene Wagar Oestrike. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis Indiana and she received her degree in education from Ball State University in Muncie Indiana. She spent many years teaching in various public schools but later in life she made a career of teaching Computer Software. Jane really enjoyed bird watching, hiking, camping, genealogy, computer science, music and making a beautiful home for her family. She was very active with the girl scouts of America, her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi and the Audubon Society. Through Jane's passion of genealogy, she and her mother traced their roots back to the Mayflower and they were member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. Beloved wife of A. Frank for 58 years. Loving mother of Gregory (late wife Kristen), Port St. Lucie FL and Kristin Buckland (husband Gary), Bloomfield Hills Twp. MI. Devoted Grandmother (called Bubba) of Gabrielle Gerstenecker. Caring sister of Dr. Norman Oestrike, M.D. (wife Theresa), Marathon, FL and Henry Oestrike (wife Marty), Chagrin Falls OH. Most beloved Jane will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM on Friday, March 27, 2020 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). Jane's family prefers memorial tributes to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Troy, 4328 Livernois Rd., Troy 48098.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
