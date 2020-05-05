|
Janet Green
Garden City - Age 84 May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of George. Dear mother of Kirk (Michelle) Green and the late Kimberly Hudock. Mother-in-law of Richard Hudock.Grandmother of Dillon, Christopher, Bradley, and Samantha (Steve) Giewek.Great grandmother of Kaylee and Lily. Sister of Pamela Roy. Cremation has taken place. Family suggests memorials to Corpore Sano Home Health and Hospice. wwwcorporesanohhc.com. Arrangements by www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 10, 2020