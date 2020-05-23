Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Janet Hadley

Janet Hadley Obituary
Janet Hadley

Janet Hadley went to be with her Lord at the age of 85, on Thursday May 21, 2020. Cherished wife of the late William. Loving mother of Patricia, Beth (Mike), Kathleen (Ed), and Karen (Bill). Beloved G'ma of Megan, Andrea, Cody, Deanna, Eric, Monica, and Kyle. Dear sister of Carolyn (Roger). Visitation Thursday from 4pm to 6pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. Memorials may be made in Janet's name to the Deacon Fund at Ward Presbyterian. Share memories at

fredwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020
