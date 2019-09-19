Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Avenue
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Avenue
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Janet L. Gambino Obituary
Janet L. Gambino

Venice, FL - Janet L. Gambino, age 90, of Venice, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 15th surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Loving mother of Carl (late Carolyn), Frank (Tina), Paul (Don), David (Debbie) and Lori (Thomas) Moczadlo. Proud grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Ruth (Jerome) Bradley, Ronald (late Rose) Mertins and Paul Mertins. She is preceded in death by her sister Rita (James) Knowles and her brother Conrad Steinke. Visitation will take place on Friday (September 20th) from 2pm-9pm with at rosary at 7pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Rd, Utica, MI 48317. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday (September 21st), she will lie instate at 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12pm (Noon), at St. Andrew's Catholic Church on 1400 Inglewood Avenue, Rochester Hills MI 48307. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Twp, MI 48038. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 www.dementiasociety.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
