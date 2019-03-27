Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
Southfield - Janet Landsberg, 82, of Southfield, Michigan, died on 25 March 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Moses and the late Bessie Landsberg. Dear sister of Paul (Ida) Landsberg. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and her Temple Shir Shalom family. SERVICES 2:00 P.M.THURSDAY, MARCH 28, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019
