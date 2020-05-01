Services
Janet Lappin Sabo Obituary
Janet Lappin Sabo, 91, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away April 29, 2020, at Ascension Hospital in Novi. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, siblings Patricia Kinghorn and Richard Lappin, and parents Mildred and Dudley. Devoted mother of Mary Christine (Tim) Swies of Birmingham MI; Jayne Sabo of Dana Point CA and, Patty (Joel) Karsten of Minneapolis MN; and loving grandmother of Alexandra and Spencer Swies. She was her family's national treasure and dear heart. Janet's life will be celebrated at a future date and she will be interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated, to the Adrian Dominican Sisters (www.adriandominicans.org or 517-266-3480). www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020
