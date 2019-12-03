Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Reeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Leslie Reeds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Leslie Reeds Obituary
Janet Leslie Reeds

Wixom - Janet Leslie Reeds age 75 of Wixom passed away December 1, 2019.

Beloved mother of Travis (Karen) Reeds, Vanessa (Bill) Willett and Meredith (Alvin) Bahoora. Loving grandmother of Carter, Molly, Viviana, Reed, Roman, Helena and Jolene. Dear sister of David, Roger, Susan, Richard, Michael, Patrick, Linda, Jane and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former spouse Mike who remained her close friend along with many other friends who she counted as family.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Saturday 11 AM. Friends may Friday 3-8 PM and Saturday 10 AM until time of service. Memorials to the appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFamilyFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -