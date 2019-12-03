|
Janet Leslie Reeds
Wixom - Janet Leslie Reeds age 75 of Wixom passed away December 1, 2019.
Beloved mother of Travis (Karen) Reeds, Vanessa (Bill) Willett and Meredith (Alvin) Bahoora. Loving grandmother of Carter, Molly, Viviana, Reed, Roman, Helena and Jolene. Dear sister of David, Roger, Susan, Richard, Michael, Patrick, Linda, Jane and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former spouse Mike who remained her close friend along with many other friends who she counted as family.
Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Saturday 11 AM. Friends may Friday 3-8 PM and Saturday 10 AM until time of service. Memorials to the appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFamilyFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019