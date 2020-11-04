1/1
Janet Louise Laporte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Louise Laporte

Laporte, Janet Louise (nee Scheich), age 87, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving mother of David (Nancy), Michael (Gail), Scott (Amy), Craig (Shelley), Lisa Stambaugh and Jason (Lisa). Proud grandmother of 18. Dearest sister of Louis, Richard, Gerald, Judy, the late Donald and the late Carol. Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3-8pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 East 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday, 8:30am until time of Mass 9am at St. Ronald Catholic Church, 17701 15 Mile Rd., Clinton Twp. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved