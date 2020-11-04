Janet Louise Laporte
Laporte, Janet Louise (nee Scheich), age 87, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving mother of David (Nancy), Michael (Gail), Scott (Amy), Craig (Shelley), Lisa Stambaugh and Jason (Lisa). Proud grandmother of 18. Dearest sister of Louis, Richard, Gerald, Judy, the late Donald and the late Carol. Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3-8pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 East 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday, 8:30am until time of Mass 9am at St. Ronald Catholic Church, 17701 15 Mile Rd., Clinton Twp. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com