Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
LYNCH, Janet (McCune) passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Gary for 54 years. Dear sister of Dennis (Nancy) McCune and Joyce Campbell. Also survived by two nieces and two nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Myrtle and F.R. McCune. Visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1:00PM to 9:00PM with a service at 7:00PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Please share a memory at www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
