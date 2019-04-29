|
Janet M. Babcock
- - JANET M. BABCOCK, April 26, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Paul W. Babcock since September 1954. Loving mother of Barbara Fox, Nancy Butler, Brian Babcock (Melissa), Julie Chimento (Tony), Christopher Babcock, Sarah Mutarelli (Dan), and the late Paul Babcock. Dear grandmother of Ryan, Cameron, Graeme, Evan, Brennan, P.J., Bo, Willard, Preston, Patrick, Colin, Madeline, Jessica, Christopher, Max, and Mary Cecelia. Great-grandmother of Riley Maeve, Catherine, William, Henry, Oliver, and George. Sister of the late Jere McDonald. Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10:30 AM. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
