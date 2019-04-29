Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln
Bloomfield Hills, MI
- - JANET M. BABCOCK, April 26, 2019, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Paul W. Babcock since September 1954. Loving mother of Barbara Fox, Nancy Butler, Brian Babcock (Melissa), Julie Chimento (Tony), Christopher Babcock, Sarah Mutarelli (Dan), and the late Paul Babcock. Dear grandmother of Ryan, Cameron, Graeme, Evan, Brennan, P.J., Bo, Willard, Preston, Patrick, Colin, Madeline, Jessica, Christopher, Max, and Mary Cecelia. Great-grandmother of Riley Maeve, Catherine, William, Henry, Oliver, and George. Sister of the late Jere McDonald. Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10:30 AM. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 29, 2019
