Janet M. Wright, a beautiful, caring, faithful, christian woman went to be with our Lord on 3/27/20. Janet was a devoted wife married for 58 years to the love of her life, David Wright, who preceded her in death. Janet's memory will be remembered by her children: Dawn (Greg) Ordus; Jeanne (Karl) Schieltz; Heidi (Steve) Brown; David P. Wright; and her heavenly angel children - Pamela Wright and Matthew Wright. Janet is survived by her grandchildren: Ryan, Katie (Danny), Meghan (Michael), Austin, Lana, and Evan; great grandchildren - Kelsey & Ashton; Alexis & Kaylee; Jamison & Emma. Janet is preceded in death by her sisters - Sister Jeanne Garvin and Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Martin.

In lieu of flowers, the family is collecting money for St. Jude Research Fund. Please visitwww.martenson.com for more information.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
