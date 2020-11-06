1/1
Janet Marie McDonald
1939 - 2020
Janet Marie McDonald

Age 80.

November 17, 1939 - November 1, 2020

Passed away peacefully November 1, 2020. She was a loving wife of the late Glyn McDonald. She was predeceased by parents Charles and Margaret Hamilton. Survived by daughters: Brenda (Craig Swoish) Mack, Becky (Bob) Hall, Stepchildren: Keith (Cathy) McDonald, Diane (Al) Bronner, Daniel McDonald, Christopher (Sung Hui) McDonald. Granddaughter: Carly (fiancé Leo) Adrian, step-grandmother to: Theresa (Wes) Dunham, Larry (fiancé Debbie) McDonald, Jake (Jenny) McDonald, Katie (Dan) Parkin, Natasha (Dan) Miller, Kristin Bronner, Jason McDonald, late Brian McDonald, David Yoon, Kevin McDonald, Michelle (Michael) Garrison. GG to: Lexie & Riley Denham, Aria & Ava Parkin, Brady McDonald, Audrey Yoon, Hadley, Mason & Wyatt Garrison Sister to: Charles (Joanne) Hamilton, Barbara (late Richard) Martin, Richard (late Joan) Hamilton, Lockie and the late Donald Hamilton, Myra (Wayne) Hamilton, Ralph (late Marlene) Hamilton, Linda (late Stan) Hershock, Marquerite (Dale) Cruickshank, Cynthia (Robert) Markja, Terrence (Marilyn) Hamilton, Late Elizabeth Muir, James (Susie) Hamilton, Michael (Lynn) Hamilton, Laura Dailey, Mary Anne Hamilton, and Mary Lou (late Todd) Turner. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and special friend to many.

A memorial service will be at a later date, when we can all gather together safely.

In lieu of flowers/gifts, if you would like to make a donation to the family please make donation to "Hamilton Family Support Fund." Electric payments via Venmo: @Larry-VanWashenova, PayPal: larry916@hotmail.com, Cash App $laryvw. Please contact the family for further information regarding the donations as this would be appreciated.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
