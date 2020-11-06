Janet Marie McDonaldAge 80.November 17, 1939 - November 1, 2020Passed away peacefully November 1, 2020. She was a loving wife of the late Glyn McDonald. She was predeceased by parents Charles and Margaret Hamilton. Survived by daughters: Brenda (Craig Swoish) Mack, Becky (Bob) Hall, Stepchildren: Keith (Cathy) McDonald, Diane (Al) Bronner, Daniel McDonald, Christopher (Sung Hui) McDonald. Granddaughter: Carly (fiancé Leo) Adrian, step-grandmother to: Theresa (Wes) Dunham, Larry (fiancé Debbie) McDonald, Jake (Jenny) McDonald, Katie (Dan) Parkin, Natasha (Dan) Miller, Kristin Bronner, Jason McDonald, late Brian McDonald, David Yoon, Kevin McDonald, Michelle (Michael) Garrison. GG to: Lexie & Riley Denham, Aria & Ava Parkin, Brady McDonald, Audrey Yoon, Hadley, Mason & Wyatt Garrison Sister to: Charles (Joanne) Hamilton, Barbara (late Richard) Martin, Richard (late Joan) Hamilton, Lockie and the late Donald Hamilton, Myra (Wayne) Hamilton, Ralph (late Marlene) Hamilton, Linda (late Stan) Hershock, Marquerite (Dale) Cruickshank, Cynthia (Robert) Markja, Terrence (Marilyn) Hamilton, Late Elizabeth Muir, James (Susie) Hamilton, Michael (Lynn) Hamilton, Laura Dailey, Mary Anne Hamilton, and Mary Lou (late Todd) Turner. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and special friend to many.A memorial service will be at a later date, when we can all gather together safely.In lieu of flowers/gifts, if you would like to make a donation to the family please make donation to "Hamilton Family Support Fund." Electric payments via Venmo: @Larry-VanWashenova, PayPal: larry916@hotmail.com, Cash App $laryvw. Please contact the family for further information regarding the donations as this would be appreciated.