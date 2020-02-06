|
Janet Marie Smith
Fort Myers, FL - Janet M. Smith, age 69, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. Jan was born August 13, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Stella Malinczak. She graduated from Paul K. Cousino High School in 1969 and attended Macomb Community College. Jan left college to pursue a career in retail with the K-Mart Corporation in 1988. She married Jerry Smith and retired from K-Mart in 1990, having held many management positions in various states. Janet enjoyed travel both within the USA as well as Europe. She started a new career in a marketing/sales position at Michigan Mechanical Services. Her accounts included Rouge Steel Company and Ford Motor Company. In 1999, Jan retired and went to Fort Myers, Florida to select a piece of property in the Blackhawk Community and had a home designed, built and furnished to surprise her husband. All completed in 2001, they spent the winters in Fort Myers and the summers at their home on Middle Straits Lake, W. Bloomfield, Michigan but she always considered Florida her home. Having a deep interest in sewing she had plenty of students as well as friends who got together almost daily to sew. Janet also formed a card group and bowled in a league in Naples, Florida. She will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her father, William; her mother, Stella; and her brother, Wayne. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jerry; his children, Scott and Jill; and 4 grandchildren; as well as her sister, Denise; brother, Bill; and sisters-in-law, Margaret and Chris. They had an extended family to include many nieces and nephews as well as her special aunt, Dolores Ranger, all residing in Michigan. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. A reception will follow. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020