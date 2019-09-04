|
|
Janet (Goddeeris) Monsour
Sterling Heights - Age 70, September 1, 2019. Dear mother of Clare (Brian) Brinkman and loving grandmother of Charlotte and Jake. Survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 1 pm to 9 pm with the Rosary at 7 pm at the E.J. Mandziuk Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. She will lie in state at St. Malachy Catholic Church 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights from 10:30 until Funeral Mass at 11 am, Thursday, September 5. Memorials may be directed to Heifer International. View Obituary and share a memory at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019