E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk Funeral Home
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk Funeral Home
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Janet (Goddeeris) Monsour


1949 - 2019
Janet (Goddeeris) Monsour Obituary
Janet (Goddeeris) Monsour

Sterling Heights - Age 70, September 1, 2019. Dear mother of Clare (Brian) Brinkman and loving grandmother of Charlotte and Jake. Survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 1 pm to 9 pm with the Rosary at 7 pm at the E.J. Mandziuk Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. She will lie in state at St. Malachy Catholic Church 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights from 10:30 until Funeral Mass at 11 am, Thursday, September 5. Memorials may be directed to Heifer International. View Obituary and share a memory at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
