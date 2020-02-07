Resources
West Bloomfield - Janice Anne Coffey, 71, of West Bloomfield, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Coffey, daughter, Kacie (Nicholas) DeNoia, cherished grandsons Quinn and Wyatt, brothers Michael (Diane) Lang, Timothy (Cindy) Lang, and James Lang, sister Patty (Jad) Fair, sister-in-law Susan (John) Yun, brother-in-law Paul Coffey, nephews and nieces T.J., Kaitlin, Kelsey, Carly, Christopher, Eric and Jane. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Gregory, parents James and Virginia Lang, and sister Cynthia Lang. Janice was a passionate teacher, gardener, and decorator, and will be remembered with love and joy by her family, friends, and neighbors. A private service will be held. Donations can be made to the ().



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
