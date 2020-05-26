Services
Passed away on May 25th at the age of 95. Loving daughter of the late John and Jennie Williamson. Dear mother of John (Lorraine Obrzut), Joe (Mary Dugan), and the late Jennifer Molloy. Cherished grandmother of Rob (Kara) Molloy, Anne (Matt) Ferris, James (Nicole) Borovsky, Tom (Jen) Molloy, Laura (JJ) Borovsky, Katherine (Justin) Ferrell, Nick Borovsky, Alice Borovsky, Matthew Borovsky; great-grandmother of 8. Preceded in death by her husband Joe and her siblings Bill, Virginia Allison, and Evelyn Chambers. Janice was born and educated in Grand Marais, Michigan. During WWII she came to Detroit, Michigan to work at Stinson Aircraft. During which time she met and married and started a family with Joe Borovsky. She continued to work as an office manager for Sears Roebuck and Jensen Oven. Visitation will take place 4:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesday, June 2nd at Fred Wood funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd., Livonia, Michigan 48154. The funeral service will be held at 12:00pm, visiting 11:00am at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 3rd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to a humane society of your choice. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 26 to May 31, 2020
