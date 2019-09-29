Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
9393 Church Rd.
Grosse Ile, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
9393 Church Rd.
Grosse Ile, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hurschmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice C. Hurschmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice C. Hurschmann Obituary
Janice C. Hurschmann

Grosse Isle - Hurschmann, Janice C. September 26, 2019. Age 89 of Grosse Isle.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Hurschmann. Loving mother of Paul Hurschmann and Lisa Haworth. Dearest grandmother of Karl Haworth and Ryan Haworth.

Memorial gathering, Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of memorial service, 11:00 AM, St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 9393 Church Rd., Grosse Ile. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Michigan Humane Society.

molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.