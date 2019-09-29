|
Janice C. Hurschmann
Grosse Isle - Hurschmann, Janice C. September 26, 2019. Age 89 of Grosse Isle.
Beloved wife of the late Harold Hurschmann. Loving mother of Paul Hurschmann and Lisa Haworth. Dearest grandmother of Karl Haworth and Ryan Haworth.
Memorial gathering, Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of memorial service, 11:00 AM, St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 9393 Church Rd., Grosse Ile. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Michigan Humane Society.
molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019