Janice Carol Walter
South Lyon - Janice Carol Walter, of South Lyon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 23rd, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Daughter of the late Hilmer Stostad and Lillian Stostad Cascaden, Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kermit Walter; children, Gregory (Peter Farmer) Walter, and Pamela Walter; siblings, Christine Styes, and Dennis (Beverly) Stostad; nieces and nephews; also extended family and dear friends.
Janice is preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Stostad.
Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse.
A Funeral and Graveside Service will be held at South Lyon Cemetery, 479 Stryker St, South Lyon, MI 48178 on Thursday, August 27th, at 1PM. Visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service.
For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com