1/1
Janice Carol Walter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Carol Walter

South Lyon - Janice Carol Walter, of South Lyon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 23rd, 2020. She was 83 years old.

Daughter of the late Hilmer Stostad and Lillian Stostad Cascaden, Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kermit Walter; children, Gregory (Peter Farmer) Walter, and Pamela Walter; siblings, Christine Styes, and Dennis (Beverly) Stostad; nieces and nephews; also extended family and dear friends.

Janice is preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Stostad.

Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse.

A Funeral and Graveside Service will be held at South Lyon Cemetery, 479 Stryker St, South Lyon, MI 48178 on Thursday, August 27th, at 1PM. Visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service.

For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved