Janice Claire Marlinga
MARLINGA, JANICE CLAIRE (nee Cichon) of Clarkston, passed away August 2, 2020 at 74 years of age. She was born on August 24, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan daughter to the late Clarence and Anita Cichon (nee Battani). Loving wife of Don for 50 wonderful years; dear mother of Kelle Marlinga and Scott (Jennifer) Marlinga; proud grandmother of Corey, Paige, Kalyn and Reese; sister of Judy (Donald) Lilac. Janice loved to travel especially to her home in Florida. She was an outstanding mother and grandmother who was most proud of her grandchildren and loved attending all of their sporting events and dance recitals. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Daniel's Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr. Clarkston. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. Due to pandemic restrictions masks are required for entry into the funeral home, thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Kindly keep Janice and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence please visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com