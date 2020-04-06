|
|
Janice Ellen Skalba
Harper Woods - Passed away April 3, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born July 28, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Leonard J. Skalba, Jr. Adored and loving mother of Sharon McLeod (Paul Perakes), Michael Skalba and Timothy Skalba. Proud and precious grandmother of Megan McLeod, MD MS. Dear sister of Marilyn Giardini and Kenneth Pettine. Janice is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., Warren. Expressions of sympathy my be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020