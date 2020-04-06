Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Skalba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Ellen Skalba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Ellen Skalba Obituary
Janice Ellen Skalba

Harper Woods - Passed away April 3, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born July 28, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Leonard J. Skalba, Jr. Adored and loving mother of Sharon McLeod (Paul Perakes), Michael Skalba and Timothy Skalba. Proud and precious grandmother of Megan McLeod, MD MS. Dear sister of Marilyn Giardini and Kenneth Pettine. Janice is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., Warren. Expressions of sympathy my be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -