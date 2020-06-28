Janice (Coulston) GorrellDearborn - Janice (Coulston) Gorrell, 82, passed away June 24, 2020. Janice was born in Harbor Beach, MI on May 27, 1938 to the late Melvin and Lucy (Hubbard) Coulston. She spent most of her childhood in Port Huron and her family later moved to Dearborn, MI during her high school years. She graduated from Edsel Ford High School in 1956. She went on to completed nurses training at Henry Ford Hospital to become an RN. Janice married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Gorrell, in 1959. They remained in Dearborn until retirement in 1994, they then moved to Glen Arbor, MI. Janice was a lifelong artist, working primarily in acrylic, pastels, and mixed media. While living in Glen Arbor, she sold many of her pieces through the Glen Lake Artists. Her artwork continues to be displayed in homes around the country. Janice was also a skilled seamstress, an excellent cook, and along with Jerry, hosted many memorable gatherings, including their beloved annual 4th of July family reunion. After the passing of Jerry in 2013, Janice maintained her home in Glen Arbor but moved to Dearborn to be closer to her daughters and their families. Janice is survived by daughters Lynn (Joe) Siciliano and Susan (Ken) Baker; grandchildren Anthony, Alexandra, and Maria Siciliano and Grace Baker; brothers Dale (Patti) Coulston and Wayne (Marilyn) Coulston; brother-in-law William (Barbara) Gorrell; and many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, a celebration of life will be planned for Summer 2021. Memorial contributions in memory of Janice may be directed to the Glen Arbor Arts Center 6031 S Lake Street Glen Arbor, MI. 49636