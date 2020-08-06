Janice Klein
Flint - Janice Klein, 77, of Flint, MI, died on 31 July 2020. Cherished daughter of the late George and the late Helen Klein. Loving sister of the late Barry Klein. Dear sister-in-law of Linda Walsh-Klein. Devoted aunt of Jason A. Klein, Jacquelyn R. (Scott) Wyatt, and Jeffrey B. Klein. The family would like to offer their gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers at JJFSC. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 9, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com