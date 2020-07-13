1/1
Janice M. Krym
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice M. Krym

Westland - Passed away July 12, 2020. Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Kevin and Marshall. Cherished grandmother of Liam and Blake. Dear sister of the late Donald Wells. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Friday, 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association Michigan. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved