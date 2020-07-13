Janice M. Krym
Westland - Passed away July 12, 2020. Age 78. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother of Kevin and Marshall. Cherished grandmother of Liam and Blake. Dear sister of the late Donald Wells. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Friday, 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association
Michigan. Share a Memorial Tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.