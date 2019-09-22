Services
Janice Mary Blose


1933 - 2019
Janice Mary Blose Obituary
Janice Mary Blose

- - A resident of Troy, Michigan, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on September 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Janice was the loving wife of the late Elton for 65 years, and dear mother of Barbara Slavin (Donald), Kathryn Elliott (Gregg), Deborah Harchelroad (Gary), Daniel Blose and Thomas Blose (Holly). And a loving "Gaga" to 11 grandchildren - Kristin, Eric, Christopher (Meghan), Timothy (Katherine), Sarah (Matthew), Elizabeth (Joseph), Stephen (Elizabeth), Kimberly, Julie, Nicholas and Jack, and great grandchildren Ethan, Connor, Grace and Bauer. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis Howard and Katherine Ernestine Ryan, sister Georgia Kelly, daughter Holly Ryan and granddaughter Kelley Harchelroad. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes to Beaumont Hospice or charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
