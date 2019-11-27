|
Janice Schwartz Billmeyer
Bloomfield Hills - Janice Schwartz Billmeyer, 66, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 37 years of Christopher Billmeyer. Cherished mother of Drew (Renee) Billmeyer and Jake (Rachel) Billmeyer. Loving Grams of Emma, Allie, and Taylor Billmeyer. Devoted daughter of the late Barney and the late Shirley Schwartz. Adored sister of Alan (Sandy) Schwartz, Gail (Alan Sugar) Schwartz, and Gary (Cindy) Schwartz. Survived by loving caregivers Mercy Onosode and Kehinde Apresai. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. Interment will be private. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019