Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
9844 Woodward Avenue
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament
9844 Woodward Avenue
Detroit, MI
Novi - age 87, passed away June 9, 2019. Surviving Janice are her children, Gerald (Kathy) Smith, Linda (Duane) Rocheleau, David (Sarah) Smith, Brien (Lori) Smith, Barry (Pam) Smith and James (Kathy) Smith; sister, Carol (the late George) Heughens; twenty nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Sadly, Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald (d. 2005), and brother Brendan (and the late Dixie) Drewett. Visitation, Thursday, June 13, 2-8 pm, with a 7 pm Rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Friday, June 14, 11 am (10 am instate) at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament (9844 Woodward Avenue, Detroit). Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, Ohio (www.sistersosf.org). www.heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 12, 2019
