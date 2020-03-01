|
|
Janice Smutek
Dearborn - Smutek, Janice Lynn. February 25, 2020. Age 80 of Dearborn. Beloved daughter of Helen & Tony. Cherished wife of Jerry Smutek. Loving mother of Deborah Smutek, Jim (Judy Wright) Smutek, and Mark Smutek. Dear sister of Richard (Jennifer) Martella and Ronald (Zvjezdana) Martella. Janice will be deeply missed by family and friends. She was loved by all. A selfless figure of strength who never waned in her support or love of her family and who continued on, even when times were tough. Memorial visitation Tuesday 10:00 am -12:00 pm at Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd. Dearborn. Memorial Mass to follow at Sacred Heart Church, 22400 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, In State 12:30 pm with Mass at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to organizations at which Jan volunteered: Vista Maria, 20651 W. Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 and The Beaumont Center for Exceptional Children, 18501 Rotunda Dr, Dearborn, MI 48124.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020